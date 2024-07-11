FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 174.5% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FONAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in FONAR by 725.1% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FONAR by 20.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of FONAR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FONAR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FONR stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,123. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56. FONAR has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

Featured Articles

