Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Ford Motor fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $12.95. 12,241,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 50,510,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.09.

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 44,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 606,057 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,388,000 after buying an additional 449,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

