Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.03. 1,458,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,780,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

