Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $149,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,475.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

