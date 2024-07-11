Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Up 1.1%

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78. 25,729 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 93,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $293.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,807,000. Marotta Asset Management lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 35,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,633,000.

About Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

