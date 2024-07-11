Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.15.

BEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.77. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.86%.

In other news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,082 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,622 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

