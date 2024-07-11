Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Director Joe L. Williams Buys 3,000 Shares

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) Director Joe L. Williams purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,771.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FRD stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.17. 34,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,893. The firm has a market cap of $105.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.37. Friedman Industries, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.52.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Friedman Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Friedman Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Friedman Industries by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 374,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 20,940 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Friedman Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Friedman Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

