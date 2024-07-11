FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 1,134.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,755,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,428 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,728,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 1,030,881 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 693.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,176,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,027,766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,656,000 after purchasing an additional 495,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,045,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 448,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.58. 164,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,002. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.94%.

In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

