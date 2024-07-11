FY2024 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a research report issued on Sunday, July 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUG. Veritas Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lundin Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

TSE LUG opened at C$22.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$22.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

