Gartner (NYSE:IT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

IT stock opened at $448.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $452.07. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $486.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,800,000 after buying an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,093,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

