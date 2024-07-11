GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up 5.9% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.94. 2,540,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.87. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.20.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,296.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.