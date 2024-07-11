GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Shares Up 5.4%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.63. Approximately 100,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 385,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GeneDx from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GeneDx to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GeneDx from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $893.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.29.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.35. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 60.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $62.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,959,300.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $1,019,972.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,959,300.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 2,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $74,908.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,048.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 175,804 shares of company stock worth $3,771,670 and have sold 121,505 shares worth $3,211,829. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in GeneDx by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeneDx in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 41.6% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 62,059 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

