Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 172 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $15,109,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 76,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $325.47 and its 200 day moving average is $297.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

