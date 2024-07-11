Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 74 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $53.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,936.41. The company had a trading volume of 228,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,886. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,831.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,650.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,040.00.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,933.23.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

