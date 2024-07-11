Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 616.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

EWG stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.43. 736,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,348. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $952.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.60.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

