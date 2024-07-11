Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,290 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IHI. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.18. 617,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,001. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.09.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

