Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,566,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $99.48. 13,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,109. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

