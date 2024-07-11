Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 314.1% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,654,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,395. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2851 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

