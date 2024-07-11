Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in United Rentals by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock traded up $21.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $666.29. 678,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $655.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.39. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

