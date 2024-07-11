Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $40.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,506,907. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

