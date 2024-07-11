Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after buying an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,523,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,082,000 after buying an additional 14,686 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,599,000 after buying an additional 33,791 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 931,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,014,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 845,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,737,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,403. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $111.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $225.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

