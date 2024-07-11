Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,610 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,649,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 38,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.10. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.42.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.