Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VYM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.93. The company had a trading volume of 669,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,916. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

