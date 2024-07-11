Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 3,326 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock remained flat at $105.13 during trading on Thursday. 517,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.