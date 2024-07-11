Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 345 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,222,000 after acquiring an additional 332,169 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,125,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,854,000 after purchasing an additional 141,224 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.98. The stock had a trading volume of 377,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,294. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.43. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

