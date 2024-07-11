Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 12,900 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of AMMO worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the first quarter worth $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AMMO by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,658 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AMMO by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.62. 742,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,335. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AMMO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $193.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32.

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.60 million. AMMO had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on AMMO from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th.

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

