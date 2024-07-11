Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,793 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.30. 16,369,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,755,402. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.68 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

