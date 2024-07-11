Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 39,594 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,594 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 115.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 47.6% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.64.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $136.92. 1,870,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. The company has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $98.65 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.