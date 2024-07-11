Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 444 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,690,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,113,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,027,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.02. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.