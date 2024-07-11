Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.34. 71,268 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

