General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 0.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.02 and last traded at $164.77. Approximately 1,087,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,174,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GE

General Electric Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $177.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.52.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $6,052,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 77.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $2,297,000. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 589.8% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 13,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.