Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 733.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $246.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,815,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,634. The company has a market capitalization of $182.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $255.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

