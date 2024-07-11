Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 57.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 368,168 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.54% of Barnes Group worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Barnes Group by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $414,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.36. The company had a trading volume of 255,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,807. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $43.65.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $430.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 711.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Barnes Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

