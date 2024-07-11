Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,639 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock worth $949,623 in the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $49.37. 1,288,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $50.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average of $45.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

