Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $29.19 Million Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Palomar worth $29,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Palomar in the first quarter worth $20,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Palomar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,752,000 after buying an additional 109,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after buying an additional 85,329 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Palomar in the 1st quarter worth $4,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $152,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,407,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,740 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLMR traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 127,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,452. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.79.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

