Geneva Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 1.38% of Grocery Outlet worth $39,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.15. 1,716,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,314. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.09.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

