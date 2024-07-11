Geneva Capital Management LLC Purchases 291,618 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digi International were worth $53,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGII. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Digi International by 687.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Digi International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $525,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 198,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,694. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $42.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $849.47 million, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Digi International had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

