Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions makes up 1.2% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.01% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $66,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 163,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.99. The stock had a trading volume of 295,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.45.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,447 shares of company stock worth $3,066,710. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

