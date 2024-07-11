Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Pool worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,322,000 after buying an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 585.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 183,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,988,000 after purchasing an additional 156,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $44,697,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 711.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 123,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,208,000 after acquiring an additional 108,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $18.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $317.36. The stock had a trading volume of 714,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.02. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

