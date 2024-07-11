Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of BR stock traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,815. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.91 and a 200-day moving average of $200.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.99 and a 52 week high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.61%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

