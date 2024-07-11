Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 2,992 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,339 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,383,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,694 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $264,665,000 after acquiring an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 18,983.0% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 508,753 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,087 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $139.99. 756,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $172.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

