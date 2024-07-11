George Kaiser Family Foundation Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

George Kaiser Family Foundation decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,865 shares during the period. Zuora makes up about 0.3% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned approximately 0.12% of Zuora worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zuora by 419.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 43,429 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zuora by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 72,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of ZUO stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 994,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,166. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.71.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $59,962.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 239,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $2,258,029.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 449,469 shares of company stock worth $4,232,530 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

