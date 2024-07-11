George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases Shares of 29,867 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

George Kaiser Family Foundation purchased a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Endava comprises approximately 0.2% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation owned 0.05% of Endava at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 666.2% during the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,074,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Endava by 2,113.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,540,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,837,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Endava stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.37. 251,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.20. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $81.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.22.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endava plc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

