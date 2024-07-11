GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

