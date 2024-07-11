GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 0.7 %

TSE GFL opened at C$52.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.02. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -344.92, a PEG ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 62,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.92, for a total transaction of C$2,824,210.24. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

