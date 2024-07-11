GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $11.37

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $12.01. GH Research shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 457 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GHRS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GH Research from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

GH Research Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GH Research PLC will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in GH Research by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 10,400,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GH Research by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 664,381 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of GH Research by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 3,310,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,946 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GH Research by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 106,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in GH Research by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

