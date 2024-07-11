Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

NYSE:DNA opened at $0.33 on Thursday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock valued at $271,961. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

