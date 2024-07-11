Gladstone Commercial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:GOODO)

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 2.1 %

GOODO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $19.60. 10,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

gladstone commercial corporation is a publicly traded reit (nasdaq: good) that invests in single tenant and anchored multi-tenant net leased industrial, office and, to a lesser extent, medical properties nationwide. we also invest alongside developers in build-to-suit transactions where a tenant requires a new building.

