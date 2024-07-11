Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,285. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Gladstone Land has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $21.24.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

