Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LANDM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.