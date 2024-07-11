Gladstone Land Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
LANDM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
